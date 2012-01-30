Edition:
Tough Guy challenge

Monday, January 30, 2012

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor bleeds from a head wound during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor bleeds from a head wound during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors climb a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors climb a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors approach a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors approach a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors walk through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors walk through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor smiles after finishing the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor smiles after finishing the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors jump in water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor in fancy dress jumps into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor in fancy dress jumps into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An injured competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An injured competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor exits the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor runs bare foot during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor runs bare foot during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor's hands are seen covered in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A competitor's hands are seen covered in mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A competitor jumps through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors wade through water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Competitors wade through water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

