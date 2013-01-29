Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2013 | 1:20pm GMT

Tough Guy challenge

<p>A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

