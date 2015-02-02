Tough Guy challenge
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an...more
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor runs through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor dressed as a cricketer lies in the mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Competitors cross a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Competitors gesture as they start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor runs through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Competitors run through smoke and fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor gestures as he crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Competitors dressed as Jesus carry crosses as the start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitors run through smoke and flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Best of Super Bowl XLIX
Highlights from Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl halftime show
Highlights from Super Bowl halftime.
Under fire in Syria
Free Syrian Army fighters on the front line in northern Syria.
Donetsk under fire
Civilians caught in the crossfire in east Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.