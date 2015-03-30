Tough Mudder challenge
A woman runs through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sweats as he scrambles under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through mud during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Baylosis, 41, stops for a lip balm break during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman jumps into an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman falls into mud as she tries to avoid being shocked by electric wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cross the finish line during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses after scrambling through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man celebrates after making it through a tank of icy water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives a headband after participating in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man crosses the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Men help a teammate scramble up a steep, slippery incline during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
The Amanda Knox trial
Italy's top court aquits Knox for the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.
Building collapse in New York
A residential apartment building collapses in New York City's East Village.
The rich give away their wealth
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins the roster of the very wealthy who are donating their fortunes to charity.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.