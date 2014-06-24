Tour de Britain
A yellow bike is hung on railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
People walk past a bicycle mounted onto the wall of a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.REUTERS/Phil Noble
Images of sheep riding yellow bicycles decorate the windows of a church on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Painted bicycle-shaped decorations hang outside shops on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow sheep decoration riding a unicycle is pictured outside a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Walkers arrive at a cafe painted with the polka dots of the King of the Mountains jersey on the route of the Tour de France in Langsett, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A bicycle decorated with polka dots hangs from the wall of a pub on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is mounted on a farm building on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A bust of a cyclist in a yellow wheelbarrow decorates a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Farmers decorate their hedge on the Tour de France route near Ripon, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A decorated bicycle is pictured on the Tour De France route in Reeth, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Bikes with colourful knitted covers adorn railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A sculpture of a stag made from bicycle parts is displayed on the Tour De France route in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de France near Ripponden, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A painted bicycle hangs outside a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A painted bicycle sits on the wall of a house on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is seen on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A bicycle hangs from a church on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A row of yellow bikes line the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Models of cyclists hang outside a school on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A scarecrow wearing breton stripes and a string of garlic sits next to a yellow bicycle outside a house on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is pictured on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is placed at Barkisland Cricket Club grounds on the route of the Tour de France in Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle hangs from road signs on the Tour De France route near North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Malcolm Lee's house that he decorated ahead of the Tour De France is pictured in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Next Slideshows
America's exotic race day
Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.
World Cup hair
Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.
DIY Transformers
A small factory outside Shanghai builds Transformer replicas for rent or sale.
Spain's new king
King Felipe VI is sworn in after his father, Juan Carlos, abdicated earlier this month following scandals and poor health.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.