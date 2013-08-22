Tour of the Great White North
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper adjusts his Canadian Rangers sweatshirt at a camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut Augn thust 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper adjusts his Canadian Rangers sweatshirt at a camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut Augn thust 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (front) shoots a .303 Lee-Enfield rifle while taking part in a demonstration by the Canadian Rangers at a camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (front) shoots a .303 Lee-Enfield rifle while taking part in a demonstration by the Canadian Rangers at a camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) takes part in a tour with geologist Donna Kirkwood (2nd L), Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver (2nd R) and Harper's wife Laureen in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) takes part in a tour with geologist Donna Kirkwood (2nd L), Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver (2nd R) and Harper's wife Laureen in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen react after she received a seal skin purse during a community feast in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen react after she received a seal skin purse during a community feast in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd L) rides in a boat from a Canadian Rangers camp to the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (2nd L) rides in a boat from a Canadian Rangers camp to the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand by a fire at a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand by a fire at a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (top C) poses with locals during a community event in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (top C) poses with locals during a community event in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen walk past dried fish at a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen walk past dried fish at a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is greeted by children from a summer camp after arriving in Hay River, Northwest Territories August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is greeted by children from a summer camp after arriving in Hay River, Northwest Territories August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper prepares to depart a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper prepares to depart a Canadian Rangers camp near the Arctic community of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (5th L) and his wife Laureen (6th L) take part in a picnic lunch at Miles Canyon near Whitehorse, Yukon August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (5th L) and his wife Laureen (6th L) take part in a picnic lunch at Miles Canyon near Whitehorse, Yukon August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand on the Robert Lowe suspension bridge while touring Miles Canyon near Whitehorse, Yukon August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife Laureen stand on the Robert Lowe suspension bridge while touring Miles Canyon near Whitehorse, Yukon August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper greets local Girl Guides after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper greets local Girl Guides after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen, disembark from their plane after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen, disembark from their plane after arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Mubarak released
Egypt's former autocrat is flown from jail to a military hospital.
Typhoon Trami
Tropical Storm Trami makes landfall in China after battering the Philippines.
Bo Xilai trial begins
The trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai for charges of corruption and flouting central authority begins.
Fleeing North Korea
A look at North Korean defectors as they attempt their escapes and try to survive in a strange new world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.