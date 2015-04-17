Edition:
Town of twins

Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

