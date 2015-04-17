Town of twins
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he...more
Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
