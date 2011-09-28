Toxic sludge: Before and after

A combination photograph shows (top) a man removing debris from the rubble of his house in the village of Kolontar, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, which had been inundated by a flood of toxic red sludge, on October 7, 2010, and the same area on September 23, 2011, by which most of the houses had been demolished and the affected area largely cleared of the caustic waste. The house shown on the picture has been left standing as a momento, and a safety dyke was erected to protect the village from potential new spills. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo