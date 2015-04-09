Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2015 | 1:55pm BST

Toyota's three-wheeled car

Staff members clean a Toyota i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. Tokyoites will get a chance to zip around town on Toyota's three-wheeled electric car-cum-motorbike from Friday, in a trial aimed at crafting a global business model to reduce gridlock and pollution. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle drives in a underground parking lot in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka sits in one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A Toyota i-Road electric vehicle parks outside a hotel in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Toyota Motor Corp's Toyota i-Road is seen at the 43rd Tokyo Motor Show, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A staff member plugs a charger cable into Toyota's i-Road electric vehicle in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Toyota's i-Road chief engineer Akihiro Yanaka poses behind one of the electric vehicles that is to be used in a planned car sharing scheme in Tokyo, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A logo of Toyota is seen on the steering wheel of Toyota's ultra-compact tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
A journalist drives a Toyota ultra-compact, tandem two-seater electric vehicle i-ROAD during the Toyota Advanced Technologies media briefing in Tokyo, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2013
