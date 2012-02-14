Toys, toys everywhere
Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges shows off "The Avengers Hulk Gamma Green Smash Fists," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" line of toys at the company's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
A company staff demonstrates their products with smart devices designed by the Physical Apps company during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. Coming off a year in which U.S. toy sales fell 2 percent, toymakers and buyers at the 109th American Toy Fair in New York are looking for the elusive runaway hit that failed to materialize in 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A staff worker demonstrates a product called Spooner during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A toy demonstrator displays the Kikbo toy during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Board games are displayed as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A toy figurine of New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning is displayed on a shelf during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Toy demonstrator Jeff Wolf shows off the new Star Wars "Ultimate FX Lightsaber" Darth Maul edition in double-bladed form at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
Toy demonstrators display remote controlled flying toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A toy customer looks at a shelf of model cars during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Toy demonstrator Marnye Young practices with the "Koosh Alien Archer" ball launcher at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. From the makers of Nerf, the new Koosh line features soft balls and is aimed for preschoolers. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
A company staff describes their products during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Customers look at a shelf of toys during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Toy demonstrator Christa Sparks shows off the new "My Little Pony Pony Princess Wedding Castle" playset, part of a new line of wedding-themed items shown at Hasbro's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
Marvel Toys are displayed on a shelf as customers speak with toy retail companies during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NHL toys are display by the company Round 5 during an exhibition at the 109th Annual American International Toy Fair in New York February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Toy demonstrator Clayton Hodges adjusts the "The Avengers Quinjet," part of Hasbro's Marvel "The Avengers" line of toys in a display at the company's American International Toy Fair showroom in New York, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/Hasbro/Handout
