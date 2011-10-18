Edition:
Tragedy at the Indy 300

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

The race car of driver Will Power (L) hits the wall along with drivers J.R. Hildebrand (C) and Charlie Kimball (R) as flames from British driver Dan Wheldon's car burst (at far left) during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. Wheldon died from injuries sustained in a horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

The race car of driver Will Power (L) hits the wall along with drivers J.R. Hildebrand (2nd L), Charlie Kimball (2nd R) and Paul Tracy (L) during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

The race car of driver Will Power hits the wall as flames from British driver Dan Wheldon's car burst (at left) during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

Race car driver Wade Cunningham hits the wall during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

The race car of driver J.R. Hildebrand (R) lifts off the ground next to drivers Townsend Bell (L) and Jay Howard (C) during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

The race cars of drivers Wade Cunningham (R), J.R. Hildebrand (2nd R) and Townsend Bell (2nd L) hit the wall next to Jay Howard (L) during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Ambrose

Safety crews respond after a multi-car wreck during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun

IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon is loaded into a medical helicopter after being injured in a multi-car wreck during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

IndyCar drivers run tribute laps in honor of British driver Dan Wheldon at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

