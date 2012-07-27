Edition:
United Kingdom

Tragedy in Colorado

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
3 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
11 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
14 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Close
16 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado

Saturday, July 28, 2012

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado

Close
17 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout

Close
18 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
19 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
20 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
22 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
24 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. Alex Teves was killed while protecting Lindgren during the shooting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. Alex Teves was killed while protecting Lindgren during the shooting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
27 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Saturday, July 28, 2012

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
29 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
31 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Close
32 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
34 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
36 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Close
37 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
38 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
39 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
40 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
41 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
42 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, July 28, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
43 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
44 / 45
Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, July 28, 2012

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
45 / 45

Tragedy in Colorado

Tragedy in Colorado Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Travelogue: London

Travelogue: London
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

2:41pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

2:40pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:15am GMT

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

All Collections

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

1:25am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »