Train crash in Buenos Aires

Thursday, February 23, 2012

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Commuters lie on stretchers after sustaining injuries when their train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters lie on stretchers after sustaining injuries when their train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Thursday, February 23, 2012

A view of the front of a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A view of the front of a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Injured commuters lie on the floor after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Injured commuters lie on the floor after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Argentine policemen carry a dead body in a plastic bag inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine policemen carry a dead body in a plastic bag inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Paramedics attend to a commuter who was injured when a train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Paramedics attend to a commuter who was injured when a train crashed into the Once station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Commuters help a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters help a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters lie on stretchers after being injured when their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters lie on stretchers after being injured when their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Commuters react inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Injured commuters lie on stretchers after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Injured commuters lie on stretchers after their train crashed into the Once station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers extract passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers extract passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers carry a wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Rescue workers carry a wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

An injured passenger is taken to an ambulance inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

An injured passenger is taken to an ambulance inside the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

An injured passenger is helped through the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

An injured passenger is helped through the Once train station after a train crashed when its brakes failed at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Rescue workers extract a passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Rescue workers carry a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Rescue workers carry a passenger who was injured when a commuter train crashed into the Once train station during rush hour in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour, is carried to a helicopter in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

A wounded passenger from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour, is carried to a helicopter in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

