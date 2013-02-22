Training child survivalists
Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group carries an AK-47 rifle from the group leader's truck before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group hands an AK-47 rifle to Jim Foster, 57, the group's leader, before heading out to conduct enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group helps his daughter put on a tactical harness as they gear up to perform enemy contact drills in a wooded area during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group puts a mask on his son as they gear up to perform enemy contact drills in a wooded area during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group passionately supports the right of U.S. citizens to bear arms and its website states that it aims to teach "patriots to survive in order to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemy threats". REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Jim Foster, 57, a retired police officer and leader of the North Florida Survival Group, radios group members to check their status as they perform a land navigation drill during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group and his young son gather their rifles before heading out to perform land navigation and enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A group of children, all members of the North Florida Survival Group, walk through a wooded area during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A young boy with the North Florida Survival Group follows his group while performing a land navigation drill during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group raises his AR-15 rifle as he joins other members in performing enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Jim Foster, leader of the North Florida Survival Group, radios group members to check their status as they perform a land navigation drill during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group carries an AR-15 rifle as he takes the point position in performing enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Members of the North Florida Survival Group listen as their leader critiques their performance during an enemy contact drill training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Members of the North Florida Survival Group wait for their leader to critique their performance during an enemy contact drill training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Jim Foster (C), leader of the North Florida Survival Group, critiques the performance of group members during an enemy contact drill during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group takes a break from performing an enemy contact drill to call his wife during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A member of the North Florida Survival Group shows the daughter of another member how to operate the magazine release of an SKS rifle during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Members of the North Florida Survival Group, including leader Jim Foster (2L) relax in their camp as they take a short break from performing land navigation and enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8,...more
Members of the North Florida Survival Group, including leader Jim Foster (2L) relax in their camp as they take a short break from performing land navigation and enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A young boy sits on a child's toy and sulks because his sister got to carry the rifle that he wanted to carry as members of the North Florida Survival Group gather for a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Members of the North Florida Survival Group wait with their rifles before heading out to perform enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Brianna, 9, of the North Florida Survival Group waits with her rifle as she prepares to join adults and other children in performing enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. . REUTERS/Brian Blanco
