Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 26, 2014 | 6:48pm GMT

Training in disasterland

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax, Virginia along with its sister team in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax,...more

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax, Virginia along with its sister team in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development...more

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development...more

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 12
<p>A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 12
<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, March 26, 2014

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Next Slideshows

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

Forbidden in the Forbidden City

China will begin limiting how many tourists can visit the Forbidden City, amid worries that its popularity is damaging the site.

26 Mar 2014
City of the Dead

City of the Dead

Cairo's poorest people live in a slum in the massive El'Arafa necropolis.

25 Mar 2014
First lady visits China

First lady visits China

Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.

25 Mar 2014
Ping pong politics

Ping pong politics

World leaders and other notable people show off their table tennis skills.

25 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures