Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2014 | 10:40pm GMT

Training in Sochi

<p>Australia's two-men bobsleigh pilot Heath Spence speeds down the track during unoffical progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) and Wililam Dutton of Canada skate during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Christian De Lorenzi of Italy takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Fredrik Lindstrom of Sweden takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014 REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Skier James Woods of Britain performs a jump during a slopestyle freestyle skiing training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada skate during an ice dance figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Switzerland's Gregory Carigiet speeds down the ice track during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Skiers take part in a cross-country training session for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan skates during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Russia's Albert Demchenko prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Canada's women's ice hockey team members walk across the street to attend a practice ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Joey Mantia of the U.S. skates during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Austrian alpine skiers Georg Streitberger, Klaus Kroell, Max Franz, Joachim Puchner and Romed Baumann (L-R) pose for a photograph in the Olympic rings at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin pours water onto the ice during team training at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin (R) takes off his skates beside his girlfriend and teammate Marianne St-Gelais after their training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practices, February 4, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Members of the Switzerland women's ice hockey team play soccer in front of the Shayba Arena during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Czech Republic's cross-country skier Petra Moravcova attends a training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Kim Jun-Ho (top) of South Korea crashes during practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Germany's Natalie Geisenberger walks to the start during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Canadian snowboarder Maxence Parrot goes over a jump during snowboard slopestyle training in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Ukraine's Andriy Deryzemlia takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Germany's Tatjana Huefner speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Germany's Tatjana Huefner checks the track before an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Netherlands speed skating team members and an unidentified skater from France (2nd L) practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France practices, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Team USA's Kelli Stack gestures during their women's ice hockey team practice at the Shayba Arena, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Team USA women's ice hockey team stretches during practice at the Shayba Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>A volunteer takes a picture with his mobile phone as Romania's Raluca Stramaturaru speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. The REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>Team Canada women's ice hockey player and Canadian flag bearer Hayley Wickenheiser rides her bicycle with teammates in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>U.S. snowboarder Shaun White goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

<p>A Japanese mogul skier trains during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

