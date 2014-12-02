Edition:
Training the Afghan National Army

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 26, 2014.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 24, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers eat their lunch after taking part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take part in a training exercise at a military base in Kabul November 23, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers take their oaths before a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier fires a rifle during a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, October 22, 2014.

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers descend from a helicopter during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul October 22, 2014.

