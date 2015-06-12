Training under the sea
Caribbean divers, under the supervision of Leading Seaman Zack Verdun, Clearance Diver from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), commence a search under United States Army Ship Aldie during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis taken on June 5, 2015....more
A student in training lifts objects off the bottom of the ocean during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis in this handout photo provided by The Canadian Forces/Master Seaman Peter Reed, taken on June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat...more
Leading Seaman Zack Verdun, Clearance Diver from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), provides direction to Caribbean divers as they practice a necklace search under United States Army Ship Aldie during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 5,...more
Caribbean divers inflate an air bag to lift a weight to the surface during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard/Handout
Caribbean divers inflate an air bag to lift a weight to the surface during Exercise TRADEWINDS 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard
Master Seaman Rebecca Gallant, a Port Inspection Diver with Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), (L-R) Jayson Boyce, Navy Diver One, U.S. Navy, and Petty Officer 1st Class Rene McDonald, a Clearance Diver with Fleet Diving Unit (atlantic), assist students...more
Leading Seaman Zack Verdun, Clearance Diver with Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), observes Caribbean divers as they inspect the hull of an American landing craft utility boat on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/The...more
A student inspects the outer edge of the hull of an American landing craft utility boat on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout
Divers from Caribbean partner nations, under the guidance of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), practice bottom search procedures during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Master Seaman Peter...more
Caribbean divers pass their buoyancy compensator to (L-R) Navy Lieutenant Joel Cormier, Petty Officer 1st Class Rene McDonald, and Master Seaman Evan Beaton, clearance divers from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) at the end of a dive during Exercise...more
Students use a half necklace search line to inspect the hull and signal to another student during the hull search of an American landing craft utility boat on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/The Canadian...more
Next Slideshows
Italy's migrant dilemma
Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing...
Iraq vs. ISIS
The ongoing fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters.
Greek street graffiti
Messages sprayed and painted on the walls around Greece.
Remembering the dead
The Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, bears the names of all UK personnel who died in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.