Training with America's militias

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado, July 29, 2017....more
A tattoo reads "We the People" as members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Mike Morris, a leader with the III% United Patriots (3UP) militia group that organized the event, said the...more
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. In the United States, many local militias are armed and have taken issue with some government policies, opposing government expansion and...more
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Morris claims the 3UP is the largest 'patriot' organization in the U.S. today. He estimates 60,000 people claim some kind of affiliation with the...more
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. One participant from Omaha, Nebraska, who identified himself as "Cookie", has attended all three years of the FTX. "I keep coming back for the...more
Targets stand in a field where members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. Cookie continues: "We believe in the constitution, and it's for everybody. Not just for right or left, black or white, Muslim,...more
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. Joseph Santoro, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major and a member of the Oath Keepers militia group from Pueblo, Colorado, attended the FTX, and said, "It was the best...more
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias camp during III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercise. "The only thing that stands between the American people and the government taking over are the groups like III% or Oath Keepers or any of...more
Storm clouds approach during the Field Training Exercise. Referring to the armed takeover of a wildlife center in Oregon in 2016, Santoro said 'patriot' groups don't take offensive action, they try to teach Americans how to defend themselves. "We're...more
A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Chaplain Ed Bowman holds a camouflage Bible as he leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias in a religious service. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Many members of self-described patriot groups and militias wore patches during the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Magnets for sale. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through stowing away their camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A participant prepares ammunition. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias prepare to run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Chaplain Ed Bowman leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias in a religious service. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk with their rifles through camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk to the shooting range. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Storm clouds rotate above the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
