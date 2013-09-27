Edition:
Fri Sep 27, 2013

Trains to nowhere

<p>Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. More than a year has passed since Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff announced an ambitious plan to raise billions of dollars to lay much-needed railroad tracks across this continent-sized nation. Not a single mile has been laid, however. Investors are balking at the push to build some 10,000 km (6,000 miles) of track because they worry that government policies might not make it worth their while. The North-South Railroad was initiated in 1987 to unite ten states and the agricultural interior of the country but now lies idle more than 25 years later with less than 20 percent of the project completed. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Friday, September 27, 2013

<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, sits in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Friday, September 27, 2013

<p>Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Abandoned train wagons are pictured on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>A stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad is pictured in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

<p>Hilton Alves dos Santos, whose house is next to the tracks, stands in an abandoned train wagon on the tracks of the Goias Railroad, a little used train line built more than 100 years ago to link cities in southwestern Brazil, in Calambau, Goias State, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

