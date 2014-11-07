Edition:
Transgender beauty pageant

Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela waves after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestants pose for photographs backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain prepares backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestants prepare backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain practices backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestant Lilia Kisaraji of Japan prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela gives a traditional greeting after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
