Transgender beauty pageant
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed in the...more
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela waves after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants pose for photographs backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain prepares backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Cristini Couto of Spain practices backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Lilia Kisaraji of Japan prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare backstage during the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Piyada Inthavong of Laos prepares backstage before the final show of the Miss International Queen 2014 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela gives a traditional greeting after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Retracing the Berlin Wall
A light installation temporarily divides Berlin again, tracing a route along the former Berlin Wall.
Venezuela's eternal storm
Scientists think the Catatumbo is home to normal lightning that just happens to occur far more than anywhere else, due to local topography and wind patterns.
The floating village
On the man-made reed islands of Lake Titicaca in Peru.
Coming ashore
Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.