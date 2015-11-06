Transgender beauty queens

Contestant Trixie Maristela of Philippines is kissed by runners-up after she was crowned winner of the Miss International Queen 2015 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 6, 2015. Some 27 contestants from 17 countries, all born...more

Contestant Trixie Maristela of Philippines is kissed by runners-up after she was crowned winner of the Miss International Queen 2015 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 6, 2015. Some 27 contestants from 17 countries, all born male, competed in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close