Transgender in India
A eunuch performs onstage during the "National Hijra Habba", a consultation and cultural event for eunuchs in New Delhi, India June 2, 2012. The event was organized to bring health awareness and empowerment to transgender and eunuch communities in...more
Eunuchs pose at an alley stairwell as they watch Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in...more
Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organization office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Eunuchs pose during a news conference to announce a beauty pageant for eunuchs in New Delhi February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Indian eunuchs rest during a protest against the drugs manufacturer Novartis over AIDS drug patents in New Delhi January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Eunuchs shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
Contestants pose for photographers backstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A contestant waits to walk onstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A transgender celebrates during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Homosexuals and transgenders attend a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
