Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 9, 2014 | 1:00pm GMT

Transgender public figures

<p>Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 13
<p>Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 13
<p>Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 13
<p>Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 13
<p>Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 13
<p>Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was...more

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 13
<p>Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 13
<p>Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
8 / 13
<p>Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 13
<p>Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
10 / 13
<p>Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 13
<p>Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
12 / 13
<p>Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

Next Slideshows

Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...

08 Jan 2014
Putin, man of action

Putin, man of action

From shooting tigers for scientific research to throwing opponents in judo, a look at Vladimir Putin, Russia's premiere tough guy.

08 Jan 2014
Airstrike in Damascus

Airstrike in Damascus

The desperate struggle to save survivors trapped under the rubble following an airstrike in Damascus.

08 Jan 2014
Pictures of the Year: Space

Pictures of the Year: Space

Our top space images from the past year.

07 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures