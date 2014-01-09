Transgender public figures
Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was...more
Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
