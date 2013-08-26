Trapping lobster
Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than...more
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
