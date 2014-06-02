Edition:
Mon Jun 2, 2014

Trash becomes fashion

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

