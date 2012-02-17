Travelogue: Edinburgh
British actor and comedian Eddie Izzard (R) runs up Arthurs Seat in Holyrood park, Edinburgh in aid of Sports Relief August 27, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir
Duncan Wilson, a tartan salesperson, clears the snow away from the front of his store in Edinburgh, Scotland November 28, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Julie Hunter, marketing manager of the Scotch Whisky Heritage Centre, is poured a dram during the distillers fair in Edinburgh December 28, 2001. REUTERS/Jeff J Mitchell
Revellers dressed as Vikings stand holding their swords and axes next to a burning longboat on Calton Hill in Edinburgh, Scotland to mark the start of four days of Hogmany (New Year) celebrations December 29, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir
Actor Dan Moriarty dressed as a medieval knight is seen drinking from a cup after fighting with swords during a photocall for the 'Call to Arms' exhibition in the National War Museum at Edinburgh castle in Scotland on May 22, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir...more
A woman looks at the artwork on display in the Ramsay Room, during a special viewing of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland November 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Hannah Cobb, a co-director of the Ardnamurchan Transitions Project, poses for photographers with a 9-10th century Viking sword in Musselburgh, near Edinburgh, Scotland October 18, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Cardinal Keith O?Brien poses with the worlds first Papal Visit plaid, next to piper Louise Millington, in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Sarah Smith from the Blackhall Bandits team gestures for photographers as she lays in the mud after their game against No name Yet! at the 2011 Swamp Soccer World Cup in Edinburgh, Scotland June 26, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers' assistants Kerry Wallace (L) and Victoria Crake pose for photographers, while wearing Darth Vader helmets that have been re-imagined by artists, during a photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland June 24, 2010. REUTERS/David...more
Team Breitling wingwalker Charlotte Voce performs, in advance of their appearance at Saturday's airshow at the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune near Edinburgh, over the Firth of Forth in Scotland July 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Participants take part in the Great Edinburgh Santa Run in Princes Street gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland December 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A child wears a pair of sunglass with Scotland's colours ahead of Rugby World Cup match against New Zealand in Edinburgh, Scotland September 23, 2007. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A couple walk through snow on Calton Hill in Edinburgh, Scotland November 28, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Model T Ford cars and their owners park before driving along the Royal Mile during a centenary rally in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 19, 2008. REUTERS/David Moir
James Wallace wears a kilt as he stands outside the entrance to Edinburgh castle in Scotland January 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Britain's Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, poses for a photograph with England rugby captain Mike Tindall, in Holyrood Palace after their marriage at Canongate Kirk, in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Robert...more
Two performers from the Eyeball Theatre Company, dressed in orange bodysuits, walk together through the Royal Mile street while handing out leaflets for their show "The Changeling," during the Edinburgh International Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland...more
A couple embrace as they stand in the snow below Edinburgh castle in Edinburgh, Scotland December 19, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir
Members of the repainting team sit in front of the Forth Bridge in North Queensferry near Edinburgh, Scotland December 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
