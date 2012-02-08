Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 8, 2012 | 10:35pm GMT

Travelogue: Equatorial Guinea

<p>A boy looks through a window in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A boy looks through a window in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A boy looks through a window in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
1 / 18
<p>Children stand by a street in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

Children stand by a street in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Children stand by a street in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
2 / 18
<p>An ice cream seller walks in front of the main Cathedral in Bata January 29, 2012. The majority of the population in Equatorial Guinea is Christian. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

An ice cream seller walks in front of the main Cathedral in Bata January 29, 2012. The majority of the population in Equatorial Guinea is Christian. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An ice cream seller walks in front of the main Cathedral in Bata January 29, 2012. The majority of the population in Equatorial Guinea is Christian. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
3 / 18
<p>A boy carries his sister along a street after classes in Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A boy carries his sister along a street after classes in Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A boy carries his sister along a street after classes in Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 18
<p>A boy plays soccer at the beach in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A boy plays soccer at the beach in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A boy plays soccer at the beach in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 18
<p>A general view of the stadium before the start of the African Nations Cup soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Zambia in Malabo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A general view of the stadium before the start of the African Nations Cup soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Zambia in Malabo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A general view of the stadium before the start of the African Nations Cup soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Zambia in Malabo January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
6 / 18
<p>A street vendor sells apples in the capital Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A street vendor sells apples in the capital Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A street vendor sells apples in the capital Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
7 / 18
<p>Girls walk along a street after classes in Bata January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Girls walk along a street after classes in Bata January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Girls walk along a street after classes in Bata January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 18
<p>Fans of Senegal cheer in a car at a street in Bata January 19, 2012. The African Nations Cup is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Fans of Senegal cheer in a car at a street in Bata January 19, 2012. The African Nations Cup is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Fans of Senegal cheer in a car at a street in Bata January 19, 2012. The African Nations Cup is being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon from Jan. 21 to Feb. 12. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 18
<p>A street vendor sits near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malabo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A street vendor sits near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malabo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A street vendor sits near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malabo, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 18
<p>People attend Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

People attend Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

People attend Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 18
<p>A man attends Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A man attends Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A man attends Friday prayers outside a mosque in the Bisa area of Bata February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 18
<p>People walk near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo along a street in Malbo January 27, 2012 . REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

People walk near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo along a street in Malbo January 27, 2012 . REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

People walk near a portrait of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo along a street in Malbo January 27, 2012 . REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
13 / 18
<p>A resident removes clothes from a laundry line while a child sits in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A resident removes clothes from a laundry line while a child sits in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A resident removes clothes from a laundry line while a child sits in Malabo February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 18
<p>A boy plays on the beach, in front of the Freedom Tower in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A boy plays on the beach, in front of the Freedom Tower in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A boy plays on the beach, in front of the Freedom Tower in Bata January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 18
<p>Equatorial Guinean women talk as they sit in the yard of their home in Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Equatorial Guinean women talk as they sit in the yard of their home in Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Equatorial Guinean women talk as they sit in the yard of their home in Malabo January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
16 / 18
<p>Zambia's soccer players attend a training session at Matenda stadium, 25 km (16 miles) south of Bata January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Zambia's soccer players attend a training session at Matenda stadium, 25 km (16 miles) south of Bata January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Zambia's soccer players attend a training session at Matenda stadium, 25 km (16 miles) south of Bata January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 18
<p>A man walks near The Unknown Soldier monument in downtown Bata January 24, 2012. An inscription on the statue makes reference to those who died in the 1979 coup that overthrew Macias Nguema, the first president of Equatorial Guinea. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

A man walks near The Unknown Soldier monument in downtown Bata January 24, 2012. An inscription on the statue makes reference to those who died in the 1979 coup that overthrew Macias Nguema, the first president of Equatorial Guinea. REUTERS/Amr...more

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A man walks near The Unknown Soldier monument in downtown Bata January 24, 2012. An inscription on the statue makes reference to those who died in the 1979 coup that overthrew Macias Nguema, the first president of Equatorial Guinea. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Cold warriors

Cold warriors

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick