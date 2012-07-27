Edition:
Travelogue: London

Friday, July 27, 2012

Travellers pass the Olympic Rings during an unveiling ceremony in the Terminal Five arrivals hall at Heathrow Airport, in preparation for the London 2012 Olympic Games in London June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

A soccer fan with a tattoo looks up at a building covered with England flags in support of the England team for the World Cup 2006, June 8, 2006. PREVIEW REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

Simone Clarke (L), who plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker adjusts her ballet shoe ribbons as she stands beside a guard before a party held by Britain's Duke of York for the ballet's cast at Buckingham Palace in London December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Ben Gurr/The Times/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

A view of St Paul's Cathedral from the Millennium Bridge in London March 12, 2012. London will host the Olympic Games this summer from July 27 to August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Friday, July 27, 2012

Torch bearer Amelia Hempleman-Adams, age 17, stands on top of a capsule on the London Eye as part of the torch relay ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

Youths play basketball at a neighbourhood court on the eve of the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games in Lewisham, south London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, July 27, 2012

A diner eats pizza on the top deck of the Big Red Pizza Bus in Deptford, south east London May 5, 2012. The decommissioned Routemaster bus has been converted into a bar and pizza restaurant, next to the Birds Nest pub. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 27, 2012

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the second day's play in the first cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Friday, July 27, 2012

Festival goers are pictured during the Hackney Weekend festival at Hackney Marshes in east London June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, July 27, 2012

Dorothy Hughes (L) and Winifred Phillips (2nd L) pass male Chelsea pensioners during a photocall in central London March 12, 2009. The two women are the first to be allowed into the ranks of The Royal Hospital Chelsea, retirement home to some 300 veteran British soldiers, and recognised by their distinctive scarlet uniforms. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, July 27, 2012

Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the majority of London's transport system, including the London Underground, expects to see an additional 500,000 passengers on the tube during the Olympics, a number that has seen many voice their concerns over whether the...more

Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the majority of London's transport system, including the London Underground, expects to see an additional 500,000 passengers on the tube during the Olympics, a number that has seen many voice their concerns over whether the system can cope with the influx. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, July 27, 2012

Ruth Ginsburg Hix, 4, climbs the stairs at the Tate Museum in London February 29, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, July 27, 2012

A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic...more

A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, July 27, 2012

A man is tattooed during the fourth London Tattoo Convention September 27, 2008. The convention gives a chance for artists from all over the world to show off their tattoo art. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, July 27, 2012

Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, July 27, 2012

A diver prepares to take part in a training session at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, July 27, 2012

Newlyweds pose for photographs on Westminster Bridge in London March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Friday, July 27, 2012

A woman is blown off her feet by the wind in Canary Wharf, London's financial district, January 18, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Bainbridge

Friday, July 27, 2012

Racegoers use an escalator on the first day of Royal Ascot, southwest of London June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, July 27, 2012

Passengers on a London bus ride past the Swiss RE 'Gherkin' building as it crosses Waterloo Bridge in the city of London September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, July 27, 2012

Spectators and officials hold umbrellas at centre court as rain delays the quarter-finals match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Mario Ancic of Croatia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 2, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, July 27, 2012

Gloriana, the Royal rowbarge, leads other rowing boats towards batterasea Bridge as they take part in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined a spectacular armada of 1,000 vessels on Sunday for the most dazzling display of British pageantry seen on London's River Thames for 350 years, watched by cheering crowds celebrating her 60th year on the throne....more

Gloriana, the Royal rowbarge, leads other rowing boats towards batterasea Bridge as they take part in Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee pageant on the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined a spectacular armada of 1,000 vessels on Sunday for the most dazzling display of British pageantry seen on London's River Thames for 350 years, watched by cheering crowds celebrating her 60th year on the throne. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, July 27, 2012

Hussain, a 34 year old Muslim convert, helps an elderly lady with her bags at a train station in London, December 5, 2011. Hussain, formerly Jason Thomas, whose family are Christians and originate from the Caribbean, adopted the religion after a troublesome upbringing saw him end up homeless and eventually imprisoned. "I got involved in robbing shops and business people and stealing designer clothes from the West End's expensive...more

Hussain, a 34 year old Muslim convert, helps an elderly lady with her bags at a train station in London, December 5, 2011. Hussain, formerly Jason Thomas, whose family are Christians and originate from the Caribbean, adopted the religion after a troublesome upbringing saw him end up homeless and eventually imprisoned. "I got involved in robbing shops and business people and stealing designer clothes from the West End's expensive shops. My life consisted of waking up in the morning, smoking weed, hanging out on the council estate and doing crime," he said. "But when I was in prison, I thought there must be more to life than just robbing and stealing." Thomas, who now visits socially deprived areas and counsels troubled youths against committing crime, was taken to the Brixton Mosque in South London by his cousin, who introduced him to Islam. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 27, 2012

Swimmers prepare to participate in the opening ceremony of the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in London January 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Friday, July 27, 2012

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, watched by bridemaids Grace van Cutsem (L) and Margarita Armstrong-Jones, after their wedding in Westminster Abbey, in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, July 27, 2012

Spectators watch from Butlers Wharf, near Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee River Pageant along the River Thames in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphreys/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

Members of the English National Ballet pose outside The Orangery restaurant at Kensington Palace in London May 22, 2012, as part of a publicity event for a summer charity fundraiser with Swan Lake as the theme. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, July 27, 2012

Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

A man walks alongside the Regents Canal at Camden, in London March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, July 27, 2012

Pedestrians walk across Westminster Bridge as snow falls, in central London February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

