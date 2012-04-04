Travelogue: Mongolia

Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921. Concerts, fairs and traditional sports like wrestling, archery and horse racing are held during the celebration. REUTERS/Zeev Rozen