Travelogue: Myanmar

A novice monk rings the Mingun Bell, which is the world's third largest bell, in Mingun village, in Sagaing approximately 21 km (13 miles) southwest of Myanmar's second capital city of Mandalay March 4, 2012. The Bell was cast on orders of King Bodawpaya in 1808, and measures 12 feet in height with a diameter of 16 feet 3 inches, and weighs approximately 55,555 viss (199,998 pounds) according to historians. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun