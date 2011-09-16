Travels in the Amazon
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
Red and Green Macaws are seen on a clay lick at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Amazon forest burns next to the city of Mandaquiri, during a seasonal drought, November 28, 2009.. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Kayapo boy with traditional body paint and piercing in the Kikretum community in Sao Felix, northern Brazil, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows a single tree on land previously jungle, in Mato Grosso state, a Brazilian Amazon state suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A White Cayman on a river at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A family travels by canoe on the Maranon river in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, March 28, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Water lily pads are seen on a lake at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, in May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Protecao Etno-Ambiental Envira
Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru, in May 2008. REUTERS/Funai-Frente de Proteção Etno-Ambiental Envira
A Brazilian wildcat miner, or garimpeiro, works in a clearing made in virgin Amazon rainforest to sieve through soil in search of gold, in Novo Aripuana, February 1, 2007. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
Brazilian Indians waiting for a meeting during the 2009 World Social Forum in the city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River, January 28, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A capped heron is seen at the Maranon river in Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People travel on a ship across the Maranon river, one of the two main headwaters of the Amazon river, in Iquitos, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilian fisherman Jose Benedito searches for crabs in the mud surrounding mangrove roots on the coast of Para State, where the fresh water from the Amazon River mixes with the Atlantic Ocean, in Braganca, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A Gladiator Tree Frog is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A boat navigates through the Bajo Madre de Dios River at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A sand bar exposed by receding waters of the drought-stricken Rio Solimoes river, one of the two largest tributaries of the Amazon River, near the city of Manaquiri, October 9, 2005. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
A native searches caymans on a boat at the Manu Biosphere Reserve in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
