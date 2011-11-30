Edition:
Travels in the debt crisis

Wednesday, November 30, 2011

Commuters make their way in the fog across London Bridge towards the financial district of London, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Rebecca Esquibel, 30, Nathan Glidden, 29, and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, California, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People wait in line to enter a government job centre in Malaga, southern Spain, April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The reflection of a stockbroker in a glass panel shows him reacting as he observes the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange, May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar soomro

Workers sit on the desk during a strike against the possible closure of a factory run by car seat covers maker Prevent Global, after the company filed for bankruptcy, in Slovenj Gradec, northern Slovenia, August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Bor Slana

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gesture as they address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A woman looks for her groceries at a supermarket in Caracas, February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(L-R) Katie Busker, 30, who receives food stamps, and her son, Austin Spiker, 6, eat dinner as fourteen-month-old, Johnnalyn Gibbs, is propped up by her father Dustin in Independence, Iowa July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

An art installation of Monopoly houses and hotels by Irish contemporary artist Fergal McCarthy floats on the river Liffey in Dublin, September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An aide to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner shows him a message on a PDA as he takes his seat to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "The U.S. and the G-20: Remaking the International Economic Architecture' on Capitol Hill, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer talks with Senator Bernie Sanders as the U.S. Congress tried to hammer out a solution to the debt ceiling crisis, on Capitol Hill, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man stands outside a store advertising that it is going out of business in New York, July 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bags of garbage are piled near a parked car in Athens, during a strike by garbage collectors, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Tourists run from teargas in central Athens during anti-austerity protests, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Eric Lipps, 52, waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Men hold placards offering temporal employment services in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, October 7, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Union delegates vote to approve balloting their members to strike if negotiations with the government over public sector pension reform fail to reach a settlement, during the annual Trade Union Congress in central London, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A trader reacts in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People walk over a world map engraved in marble in Lisbon, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

A man walks past derelict terraced houses in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

A group of religious leaders take part in a protest calling on Congress to reach a budget agreement that protects the nation's most vulnerable in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(L-R) Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, Spain's Economy Minister Elena Salgado, IMF President Christine Lagarde, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble talk at the start of an Euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

A man holds a sign at the Occupy Wall St protests in New York's Zucotti Park, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A horse grazes in front of derelict flats in the Ballymun area of North Dublin, October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A campsite at a homeless tent city in Sacramento California, March 15, 2009. REUTERS/ Max Whittaker

