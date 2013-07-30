Edition:
Trial of Bradley Manning

<p>Newspaper fronts reporting on the documents released by the whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks are seen in New York, November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout</p>

<p>Protesters hold placards in support of Bradley Manning during the St Paul's Cathedral annual Thanksgiving service in London November 24, 2011. Imprisoned U.S. Army soldier Bradley Manning is accused of leaking classified material. REUTERS/Olivia Harris.</p>

<p>Bradley Manning (C) is escorted from the courthouse at Fort Meade, Maryland after his Article 32 hearing December 16, 2011. Manning, an Army intelligence analyst suspected in the biggest leak of classified U.S. documents in history, made his first court appearance accused of multiple charges including aiding the enemy, which could bring life imprisonment. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

<p>U.S. Army courtroom sketch released to Reuters shows a member of the prosecution team (2nd L), speaks during Army Article 32 hearing for Private Bradley Manning in the courthouse at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Marine Sgt. Sean P. Sales/U.S. Army/Handout</p>

<p>Bradley Manning (2nd L) is escorted from the courthouse after his Article 32 hearing in Fort Meade, Maryland, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>David E. Coombs, attorney for Army Pfc. Bradley Manning walks with his wife Tanya Monestier to the courthouse for the sixth day of Bradley Manning's Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers</p>

<p>Army Pfc. Bradley Manning (C) is escorted by military police from the courthouse after the sixth day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers</p>

<p>In this courtroom sketch provided by the U.S. Army, Army Pfc. Bradley Manning (2nd L) sits with one of his military defense attorneys before Army Judge Denise Lind (R) in a courthouse in Fort Meade, in Maryland February 23, 2012. REUTERS/ U.S. Army/Handout</p>

<p>Army Pfc. Bradley Manning (L) leaves the courthouse after his motion hearing at Fort Meade in Maryland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana</p>

<p>Protesters march past a 'Restricted Area' sign as they rally to call for the release of jailed U.S. Army Private Bradley Manning, a central figure in the Wikileaks case, outside the fence at Fort Meade, Maryland, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Marchers begin their protest to call for the release of jailed U.S. Army Private Bradley Manning, a central figure in the Wikileaks case, outside the gates at Fort Meade, Maryland, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Protesters call for the release of U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning on the road near the main gate at the U.S. Army's Fort George G. Meade in Maryland June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Military guards stand outside a courthouse at Fort Meade in Maryland, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Private First Class Bradley Manning is escorted into court for the reading of the verdict in his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland July 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Private First Class Bradley Manning (L), 25, is escorted inside for closing arguments in his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Private First Class Bradley Manning, 25, is escorted out of court, after Judge Colonel Denise Lind announced she would read her verdict the next day, at Fort Meade, Maryland, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Security officers stand guard before Private First Class Bradley Manning is escorted into court for the reading of the verdict in his military trial at Fort Meade, Maryland July 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

