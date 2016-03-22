Edition:
Trial of the Ukrainian pilot

Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage as she attends a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 9, 2016. A Russian judge on Monday said Savchenko was complicit in the killing of two Russian journalists, an assertion certain to inflame already dire relations between Moscow and Kiev. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko gestures from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in the Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A woman takes part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in Minsk, Belarus March 22, 2016. The sign reads 'Freedom for Nadezhdeja'. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Dancers perform with Ukrainian flag during a rally demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A woman takes part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 22, 2016. The sign reads: "Nadezhda will not be broken". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Nadezhda Savchenko listens to her lawyer Nikolai Polozov from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. Regarded as a national hero by many in her homeland, Savchenko has been depicted by Russian state TV as a dangerous Ukrainian nationalist with the blood of civilians on her hands. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Nadezhda Savchenko listens to her lawyers Mark Feygin (L) and Ilya Novikov during a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 3, 2016. The United States and the European Union have called on Russia to free Savchenko, who has undertaken various hunger strikes to try to speed up her trial, on humanitarian grounds. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Nadezhda Savchenko reacts inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. The judge, Leonid Stepanenko, told a courtroom in southern Russia that Savchenko had "deliberately inflicted death on two persons, acting according to a conspiracy and motivated by hatred and enmity." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
Nadezhda Savchenko listens to her lawer Ilya Novikov from a glass-walled cage as she attends a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 3, 2016. Savchenko is not being tried by jury and Russian news agencies said the judge's words amounted to a formal guilty verdict. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man takes a picture of Nadezhda Savchenko as she is seen during a video link on a screen installed inside a court building during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2015. Her lawyers, Mark Feygin and Nikolai Polezov, told Reuters this was only part of the summing up however and not yet a formal guilty verdict which they said they expected later on Monday or even on Tuesday. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
People take part in a rally demanding liberation of Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. Savchenko's lawyers have long asserted that she is the victim of a politicized show trial and would be found guilty. Prosecutors have asked the court for a 23-year jail sentence. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A protester pulls down a surveillance camera at a building of the Russian embassy during a rally demanding the liberation of Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. Angry Ukrainians have pelted the Russian embassy in Kiev with eggs over Savchenko's plight while Russians have picketed the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow demanding justice for the dead journalists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow April 17, 2015. Savchenko hopes to be returned to Ukraine before too long as part of an exchange deal between Moscow and Kiev. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (C) attends a rally in support of Nadezhda Savchenko near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2016. Savchenko is expected to launch a new hunger strike, that would also see her refuse to take liquids, once the verdict enters into force to put pressure on Russian authorities to send her back home. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Maria Savchenko, mother of Nadezhda Savchenko, arrives at a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Vera Savchenko, sister of Nadezhda Savchenko, speaks during an interview with Reuters near pretrial detention center number one in Moscow, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Nadezhda Savchenko reacts while being escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
