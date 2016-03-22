Trial of the Ukrainian pilot
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage as she attends a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 9, 2016. A Russian judge on Monday said Savchenko was complicit in...more
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko gestures from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in the Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman takes part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in Minsk, Belarus March 22, 2016. The sign reads 'Freedom for Nadezhdeja'. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Dancers perform with Ukrainian flag during a rally demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman takes part in a protest in front of the Russian embassy demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 22, 2016. The sign reads: "Nadezhda will not be broken". REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Nadezhda Savchenko listens to her lawyer Nikolai Polozov from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. Regarded as a...more
Nadezhda Savchenko listens to her lawyers Mark Feygin (L) and Ilya Novikov during a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 3, 2016. The United States and the European Union have called on Russia to free...more
Nadezhda Savchenko reacts inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. The judge, Leonid Stepanenko, told a courtroom in southern Russia that Savchenko had "deliberately inflicted death on two persons,...more
Nadezhda Savchenko listens to her lawer Ilya Novikov from a glass-walled cage as she attends a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 3, 2016. Savchenko is not being tried by jury and Russian news...more
A man takes a picture of Nadezhda Savchenko as she is seen during a video link on a screen installed inside a court building during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2015. Her lawyers, Mark Feygin and Nikolai Polezov, told Reuters this was only...more
People take part in a rally demanding liberation of Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. Savchenko's lawyers have long asserted that she is the victim of a politicized show trial and would be found guilty....more
A protester pulls down a surveillance camera at a building of the Russian embassy during a rally demanding the liberation of Nadezhda Savchenko by Russia, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. Angry Ukrainians have pelted the Russian embassy in Kiev with...more
Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow April 17, 2015. Savchenko hopes to be returned to Ukraine before too long as part of an exchange deal between Moscow and Kiev. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (C) attends a rally in support of Nadezhda Savchenko near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2016. Savchenko is expected to launch a new hunger strike, that would also see her refuse to...more
Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Maria Savchenko, mother of Nadezhda Savchenko, arrives at a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Vera Savchenko, sister of Nadezhda Savchenko, speaks during an interview with Reuters near pretrial detention center number one in Moscow, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Nadezhda Savchenko reacts while being escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
