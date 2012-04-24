Edition:
United Kingdom

Tribeca snapshots

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse is lit for a Vanity Fair party marking the beginning of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

The outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse is lit for a Vanity Fair party marking the beginning of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor and director James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" at the SVA Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor and director James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" at the SVA Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Cast member Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Cast member Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
8 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Wendi Deng, wife of News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Wendi Deng, wife of News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A worker smokes in a field of light bulbs as he prepares for a Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

A worker smokes in a field of light bulbs as he prepares for a Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor Kyle MacLachlan arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor Kyle MacLachlan arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Designer Tory Burch arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Designer Tory Burch arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Executive producer Will Arnett arrives for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Executive producer Will Arnett arrives for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor Chris Colfer arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, April 24, 2012

Actor Chris Colfer arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
20 / 20

Tribeca snapshots

Tribeca snapshots Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Vertical fashion show

Vertical fashion show
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

12:30am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:20am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:00am GMT

Best of the BRIT Awards

All Collections

Best of the BRIT Awards

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Distant planets

All Collections

Distant planets

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Brit Awards red carpet

All Collections

Brit Awards red carpet

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

View More Slideshows »