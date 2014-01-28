Tribute to the Beatles
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Levine and the Maroon 5 perform to commemorate The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr, drummer for The Beatles, performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Pharrell Williams and Brad Paisley bump fists during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Ed Sheeran performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Mayer and Keith Urban perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dave Grohl and Jeff Lynne perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kate Beckinsale speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tom Hanks attends the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Alicia Keys performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paul McCartney performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician John Mayer performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Johnny Depp speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison, son of George Harrison, perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ringo Starr performs during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alicia Keys and John Legend perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host LL Cool J speaks during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eric Idle, Annie Lennox, Jeff Lynne, Dave Stewart and Dave Grohl (R) watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform during the taping of "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles", which commemorates the 50th anniversary of The Beatles appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the band Eurythmics attend "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Katy Perry attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
(L-R) Musicians Matt Flynn, Jesse Carmichael, Adam Levine, James Valentine and PJ Morton of the rock band Maroon 5 attend "The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
