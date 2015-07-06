Edition:
Mon Jul 6, 2015

Trouble in Greek paradise

The village of Fira is pictured during sunset on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The moon rises above a church on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tourists sunbathe on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A cash machine is unable to dispense money on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People watch the sun set in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Pensioners queue to get priority tickets from a bank staff member as they wait to collect part of their pensions on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman relaxes in a swimming pool in the village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A tourist takes a selfie in the village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man reacts after failing to get money from an ATM on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tourists sunbathe on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A tourist sunbathes on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tourists take holiday pictures in the village of Oia on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tourists buy water from a vendor on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Donkey rides are advertised near the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A tourist shakes her towel on the Red Beach of the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man tends to his plants in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tourist photograph the sunrise at the airport terminal on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tourists walk past a sign advertising food in the village of Fira on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A tourist sunbathes on the Red Beach on the Greek island of Santorini, Greece, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

