Mon May 22, 2017

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
(L-R) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
First lady Melania Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Heidi Levine/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump departs after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
First lady Melania Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Ivanka Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
(L-R) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
Ivanka Trump waits for her husband Jared Kushner at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump touches the Western Wall. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump places a note in the stones of the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump departs after leaving a note at the Western Wall. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk into the entrance to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 22, 2017
