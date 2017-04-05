Trump meets world leaders
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Jordan�s King Abdullah and Queen Rania at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump greets Jordan's King Abdullah II during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk the colonnade at the White House in Washington, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Denmark�s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the White House in Washington, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump greets Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the White House in Washington, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi at the White House in Washington, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump meets with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny (R) presents a traditional gift of a bowl of shamrocks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a St. Patrick's Day reception at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump meets with Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski at the White House in Washington, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara as they arrive at the South Portico of the White House, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House, February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump prior to holding talks at the White House, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with President Donald Trump during their meeting in the Oval Office, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe attend dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
British Prime Minister Theresa May and President Donald Trump gesture towards each other during their joint news conference at the White House, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump escorts British Prime Minister Theresa May down the White House colonnade after their meeting at the White House in Washington, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the...
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.