Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 9:00pm BST

Trump on the Hill

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to address a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at a Capitol Hill rally to "Stop the Iran Nuclear Deal" in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters before addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump makes his way through the crowd after addressing a Tea Party rally against the Iran nuclear deal at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Migrant lodgings

Next Slideshows

Migrant lodgings

Tents, deserted hotels and refugee camps form makeshift homes for migrants as they flee for Europe.

09 Sep 2015
Migrants tripped up

A TV camerawoman trips migrants as they run from police in Hungary.

09 Sep 2015
Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth is now Britain's longest reigning monarch.

09 Sep 2015
Crossroads of Hungary

Hungary is the European Union entry-point for many migrants.

08 Sep 2015

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

