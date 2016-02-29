Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 29, 2016 | 9:46pm GMT

Trump rally disrupted

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump holds up handwritten notes as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protestor points toward Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters following a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester holds her arm in the air as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter Forrest Surber, dressed as Donald Trump, pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A protester yells against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump uses his hat to cover his heart as he says the 'Pledge of Allegiance' during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors yell as they are escorted out as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter holds up a magazine that Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pause for a prayer before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Storming the border

Storming the border

Next Slideshows

Storming the border

Storming the border

Migrants storm the Macedonian border from Greece, as frustrations boil over at restrictions on their ability to move through the Balkans.

29 Feb 2016
Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Calais' migrant jungle dismantled

Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of...

29 Feb 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

27 Feb 2016
Christie endorses Trump

Christie endorses Trump

New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

26 Feb 2016

Trending Collections

Pictures