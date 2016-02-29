Trump rally disrupted
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump holds up handwritten notes as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protestors hold hands in the air as they yell at Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester yells at supporters of Donald Trump as she is removed while Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protestor points toward Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump shakes hands with supporters following a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester holds her arm in the air as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporter Forrest Surber, dressed as Donald Trump, pumps his first before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A protester yells against U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump uses his hat to cover his heart as he says the 'Pledge of Allegiance' during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protestors yell as they are escorted out as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A supporter holds up a magazine that Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pause for a prayer before a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Next Slideshows
Storming the border
Migrants storm the Macedonian border from Greece, as frustrations boil over at restrictions on their ability to move through the Balkans.
Calais' migrant jungle dismantled
Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais used by migrants trying to reach Britain after the French government won a legal battle to dismantle part of...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Christie endorses Trump
New Jersey governor Chris Christie endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".