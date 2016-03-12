Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Mar 12, 2016 | 7:55pm GMT

Trump rally mayhem

Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents surround Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators hold signs and cheer after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Police detain a man after a fight between supporters and opponents of Donald Trump, ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) yells at a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Dayton, Ohio March 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Members of the cleaning crew sweep the floor at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A Trump supporter holds a sign against demonstrators after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois in Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Demonstrators celebrate after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Trump supporters hold signs after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump photograph protesters against Trump, as they wait to enter the Peabody Opera House where he would give a speech in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech outside the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Sara Swaty

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Protesters against Donald Trump rally ahead of his speech at the Peabody Opera House, in St. Louis, Missouri March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) talks to a demonstrator (L) after Donald Trump cancelled his rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Member of the cleaning crew sweeps the stands at the UIC Pavilion after Donald Trump cancelled his rally for safety reasons at the University of Illinois at Chicago March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
