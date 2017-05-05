Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 5, 2017

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A protester demonstrates near Trump Tower against President Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch (C) sits with President Donald Trump (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) at the head table at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Actor John Travolta delivers remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as his presence is acknowledged at an event with veterans and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
A man with "No" written on his jacket stands in front of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
President Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull deliver brief remarks to reporters as they meet ahead of an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at JFK International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters hold a "Dump Trump" sign from a bridge to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A protester holds effigies of Steve Bannon and President Trump near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Former golfer Greg Norman of Australia takes up his crutches to leave the stage after delivering remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
Pro-Trump supporters walk near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
New York City Sanitation trucks are pictured parked outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters gather ahead of the anticipated arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters, including a person impersonating President Trump, gather. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
A child holds a sign during a protest near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 04, 2017
