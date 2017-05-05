Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and...more
A protester demonstrates near Trump Tower against President Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine for cover from spraying water as President Trump lands via Marine One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch (C) sits with President Donald Trump (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) at the head table at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea,...more
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actor John Travolta delivers remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as his presence is acknowledged at an event with veterans and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and...more
A man with "No" written on his jacket stands in front of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Trump and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull deliver brief remarks to reporters as they meet ahead of an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at JFK International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pro-Trump supporter taunts anti-Trump protesters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters hold a "Dump Trump" sign from a bridge to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester holds effigies of Steve Bannon and President Trump near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former golfer Greg Norman of Australia takes up his crutches to leave the stage after delivering remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea, aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York....more
Pro-Trump supporters walk near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Sanitation trucks are pictured parked outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters hold signs near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters gather ahead of the anticipated arrival of President Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters, including a person impersonating President Trump, gather. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A child holds a sign during a protest near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to...
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.