Trump speaks at NRA convention
NRA Executive Director Chris Cox (L) and Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre (R) welcome President Donald Trump (C) onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center...more
Supporters wait for President Donald Trump to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump pledged to uphold Americans' right to possess guns in a speech that he used to revisit some 2016 election campaign themes...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. "As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms," Trump told thousands of people attending the NRA's...more
Supporters listen to President Donald Trump deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump returned time and again to the theme of responsible gun ownership. "You have a true friend and champion in the White House,"...more
President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. Trump, whose candidacy last year was endorsed by the NRA, marks his first 100 days in office on April 29 with no major legislative achievements but with...more
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the U.S.A." before President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives onstage to deliver remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Leadership Forum. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz joins President Donald Trump (far L, back to camera) as they arrive aboard Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisors Steve Bannon (L) and Stephen Miller (R) board Air Force One to depart for Washington with President Donald Trump from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate...
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.