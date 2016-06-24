Trump unveils Scottish golf course
A protester is removed from a press conference by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the reopening of his renovated Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, June 24, 2016. The protester emerged from the audience to hold up a package of red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry Golf course. Donald Trump flew all night from New York to Scotland to talk about his renovated Turnberry golf course and, given the chance to open up on the topic, he was rhapsodic. His event was to mark the reopening of a resort where the Open Championship has been staged four times. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. "Get him out of here," Trump said, a refrain that he frequently uses when protesters are escorted by security from his rallies back home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. He first reviewed the improvements at holes 9, 10 and 11, the sprinkler system, the lighthouse, the resort hotel, and he name-checked golf legends Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Price. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump's sons Eric (2nd L), Donald Jr. (2nd R) and his daughter Ivanka (R) listen during a news conference at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man is removed by a security guard as he causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Scottish police search for golf balls with a swastika after a protester left them behind at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man (center L) causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, as he is watched by two pipers in front of the lighthouse, at his Turnberry golf course. "This hole is an example," said Trump, while standing on the 9th tee. "From approximately this area, you would hit over there ... Now you're hitting out over the ocean. And just to the right of the lighthouse, you have a green, and a lot of people think this will be the greatest par 3 anywhere in...more
A TV crew walks past a lighthouse after Donald Trump gave a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump waves as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump (R) arrives by helicopter at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump is welcomed as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Secret Service agents keep watch as Eric Trump (L), Donald Trump (2nd L), Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (R) pose for a photo following a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks following a news conference, at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the opening of his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump points out over the Irish Sea following a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri