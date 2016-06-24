Edition:
United Kingdom

Trump unveils Scottish golf course

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A protester is removed from a press conference by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the reopening of his renovated Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, June 24, 2016. The protester emerged from the audience to hold up a package of red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A protester is removed from a press conference by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the reopening of his renovated Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, June 24, 2016. The protester emerged from the audience to hold up a package of red golf balls emblazoned with Nazi swastikas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry Golf course. Donald Trump flew all night from New York to Scotland to talk about his renovated Turnberry golf course and, given the chance to open up on the topic, he was rhapsodic. His event was to mark the reopening of a resort where the Open Championship has been staged four times. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry Golf course. Donald Trump flew all night from New York to Scotland to talk about his renovated Turnberry golf course and, given the chance to open up on the topic, he was rhapsodic. His event was to mark the reopening of a resort where the Open Championship has been staged four times. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. "Get him out of here," Trump said, a refrain that he frequently uses when protesters are escorted by security from his rallies back home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. "Get him out of here," Trump said, a refrain that he frequently uses when protesters are escorted by security from his rallies back home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. He first reviewed the improvements at holes 9, 10 and 11, the sprinkler system, the lighthouse, the resort hotel, and he name-checked golf legends Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Price. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. He first reviewed the improvements at holes 9, 10 and 11, the sprinkler system, the lighthouse, the resort hotel, and he name-checked golf legends Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Price. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A protester holds up golf balls with a swastika as he is removed from a press conference by Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump's sons Eric (2nd L), Donald Jr. (2nd R) and his daughter Ivanka (R) listen during a news conference at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump's sons Eric (2nd L), Donald Jr. (2nd R) and his daughter Ivanka (R) listen during a news conference at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A man is removed by a security guard as he causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man is removed by a security guard as he causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Scottish police search for golf balls with a swastika after a protester left them behind at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Scottish police search for golf balls with a swastika after a protester left them behind at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A man (center L) causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man (center L) causes a disturbance during a speech by Donald Trump at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, as he is watched by two pipers in front of the lighthouse, at his Turnberry golf course. "This hole is an example," said Trump, while standing on the 9th tee. "From approximately this area, you would hit over there ... Now you're hitting out over the ocean. And just to the right of the lighthouse, you have a green, and a lot of people think this will be the greatest par 3 anywhere in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, as he is watched by two pipers in front of the lighthouse, at his Turnberry golf course. "This hole is an example," said Trump, while standing on the 9th tee. "From approximately this area, you would hit over there ... Now you're hitting out over the ocean. And just to the right of the lighthouse, you have a green, and a lot of people think this will be the greatest par 3 anywhere in the world. And then 10 becomes a par 5," he said. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A TV crew walks past a lighthouse after Donald Trump gave a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A TV crew walks past a lighthouse after Donald Trump gave a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump waves as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump waves as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump (R) arrives by helicopter at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump (R) arrives by helicopter at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump is welcomed as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump is welcomed as he arrives at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Secret Service agents keep watch as Eric Trump (L), Donald Trump (2nd L), Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (R) pose for a photo following a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Secret Service agents keep watch as Eric Trump (L), Donald Trump (2nd L), Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. (R) pose for a photo following a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump speaks following a news conference, at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump speaks following a news conference, at his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the opening of his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump, speaks at the opening of his Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump points out over the Irish Sea following a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump points out over the Irish Sea following a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Turnberry golf course. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20

Trump unveils Scottish golf course

Trump unveils Scottish golf course Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Deadly tornado hits China

Deadly tornado hits China
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »