Pictures | Thu Jul 6, 2017 | 2:10pm BST

Trump visits Poland

U.S. President Donald Trump walks next to First Lady Melania Trump to give a public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during their bilateral meeting, as he visits Poland for the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
U.S. first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda at Krasinski Square at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
First lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Ivanka Trump and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner listen to President Donald Trump's public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump before Trump's public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People protest against President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Przemek Wierzchowski via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
People holding portraits of President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
A man stands in front of a banner against President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw. The banner reads in Polish, "global catastrophe". Agencja Gazeta/Jacek Marczewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda arrive to hold a joint news conference, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump gestures during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
First lady Melania Trump gestures next to First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda during their visit at the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as Romanian President Klaus Iohannis looks on during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda talk in Warsaw. Kancelaria Prezydenta RP / Krzysztof Sitkowski/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both senior advisors of President Donald Trump, arrive aboard Air Force One at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive aboard Air Force One at Warsaw military airport in Warsaw. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
