Trump voters of Obama country

Tom Moyer, 50, speaks about Trump in the county which flipped from voting for Barack Obama in 2012 to backing Trump in Gates County, North Carolina, April 24, 2017. Some of his supporters fret that President Donald Trump is backing himself into a corner with promises that can't be kept. Others lament he is not pulling America from international conflicts as he vowed -- or say he should "get off of Twitter." Those grumbles are early warning signs for Trump as he marks his 100th day in office. They were heard in Reuters interviews with Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

