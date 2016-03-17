Trump's female fans
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A woman blows a kiss to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) after Trump autographed her chest at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A woman works her way to the front of the crowd as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump signs autographs after addressing a Trump for President campaign rally in Macon, Georgia November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Rosemary Harder poses for a picture before Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the results of the Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois and Missouri, primary elections during a news conference at his Mar-A-Lago Club in...more
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump take pictures and seek autographs from Trump (R) at a campaign rally in New Orleans, Louisiana March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Layne Murdoch Jr.
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, United States, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a photograph as she attends a Trump campaign rally at the Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman watches Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump though a window as he arrives for a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attend a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A supporter looks at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in the Kansas Republican Caucus at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center in Wichita, Kansas March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Audience member Robin Roy reacts as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Barbara Tomasino shows her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump before a campaign rally at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Charmaine Adamo takes a selfie with friends and a Trump mascot "Trumpie" before a rally by U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Randall...more
A fan reacts to meeting Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as he greets supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
A supporter holds up a magazine that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump signed for her during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reaches out to a supporter following a campaign rally at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A woman holds a sign as she waits for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to arrive at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump poses for a photograph with supporters at the end of a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina March 9, 2016. Picture taken March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A supporter talks to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs following a campaign event in Concord, North Carolina March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump kisses the cheek of a young audience member onstage after honoring her request for a selfie at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire January 16, 2016. The rally was part of former U.S. Senator...more
A supporter tries to squeeze through to get an autograph from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after a rally at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of a campaign rally in Bloomington, Illinois March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
