Trump's political picks
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson is secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Carson, who ran for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and later endorsed Trump, becomes the only African-American in the Trump...more
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will head the Department of Energy. His rise to America's top energy official came despite opposition from Democrats worried about his ties to oil companies, his doubts about the science of climate change, and the...more
Ryan Zinke, a U.S. Representative from coal-producing Montana, was confirmed to head the Interior Department as the White House seeks to increase fossil fuel production on federal lands. The former Navy SEAL commander is an avid hunter and angler...more
The U.S. Senate easily confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. commerce secretary with strong support from Democrats, installing President Donald Trump's top official on trade matters. Part of that support stems from praise that Ross has...more
President Donald Trump named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser. McMaster is a highly regarded military tactician and strategic thinker, but his selection surprised some observers who wondered how the...more
The Senate confirmed Scott Pruitt to run the Environmental Protection Agency over the objections of Democrats and environmentalists worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and...more
South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney was confirmed as White House budget director. An outspoken budget hawk who has been branded by Democrats as a threat to popular social programs including Social Security and Medicare, Mulvaney entered the...more
Former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin has been confirmed as Treasury secretary, the Trump administration's point-man on tax reform, financial deregulation and economic diplomacy efforts. The vote to confirm Mnuchin was 53-47, with all but one...more
Tom Price was sworn in as secretary of health, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system. As head of the...more
A bitterly divided Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Sessions, a known immigration hardliner, will take the lead of the Justice Department as its lawyers are defending Trump's...more
Billionaire Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education after Vice President Pence was called in to break a tie that threatened to defeat her in Senate. DeVos is married to the heir and former chief executive of Amway, which sells...more
Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, filling a key spot on Trump's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil CEO's ties to Russia. Tillerson's job as chief U.S. diplomat became harder before it even began...more
President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, picking the 49-year-old federal appeals court judge to restore the court's conservative majority and help shape rulings on divisive issues such as abortion,...more
White House senior advisor Steve Bannon - the populist firebrand fast emerging as the president's right-hand man - has taken a hard line in the first days of the Trump presidency. When Homeland Security senior officials interpreted the travel ban...more
Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law to Donald Trump, is a senior White House advisor. Trump said that he would appoint Kushner to broker a Middle East peace deal. Questions about Kushner's role emerged as voters and lawmakers...more
Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway now holds the role of White House senior advisor. Conway used the term "alternative facts" on NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 22 during a discussion about the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration....more
Retired four-star Marine Corps General James "Mad Dog" Mattis was sworn in as Secretary of Defense hours after Trump was sworn in on January 20. Trump said that he would defer to Mattis regarding the use of waterboarding as an intelligence-gathering...more
White House press secretary Sean Spicer promised reporters on January 23 that he would never lie after a weekend briefing in which he made statements about the crowd size for Trump's inauguration that were debunked. In comments to reporters on...more
Retired General John Kelly has been confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security, a sprawling department responsible for everything from domestic antiterrorism to border security and disaster prevention. Trump's executive order to ban entry of...more
Nikki Haley was confirmed as ambassador to the United Nations, sending a rising Republican star to represent President Donald Trump at an institution he has criticized. Haley sent another shiver through America's allies on January 27, warning them...more
Mike Pompeo was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA post is one of the most highly charged in Washington, amid controversy surrounding Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Trump's...more
Elaine Chao has been confirmed as secretary of the Transportation Department, the agency that oversees aviation, vehicle, train and pipeline safety. Chao will face key decisions on how to regulate the growing use of drones and automakers' plans to...more
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was formerly Republican National Committee chairman. The longtime Wisconsin political operative was credited with marshaling party resources for Trump's White House bid. Priebus' moderate advice was being...more
Senior advisor Stephen Miller is a close ally of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. A senior national security official described the pair as a "tag team" pushing Trump's key policies. Miller is said to have mastered the thinking of his...more
Hope Hicks, Trump's sole spokeswoman when he began what was considered a longshot candidacy in June 2015, is now White House director of strategic communications. REUTERS/Carlo Allegr's
Dan Scavino, campaign director of social media and senior advisor, is the White House director of social media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser on February 13 after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about...more
Next Slideshows
Triage in a Mosul field hospital
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Civilians injured in the fierce battle for Mosul are treated in an open-air field clinic.
Commander-in-chief Trump
President Donald Trump flexes his military muscles aboard the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia.
China's abandoned factories
A steel plant in Hangzhou is demolished as part of the Chinese government's war on air pollution.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.